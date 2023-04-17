 Skip to main content
Double delight for Kenya as Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri win men's and women's Boston Marathon races

  • Updated
Evans Chebet became the first man since 2008 to retain his Boston Marathon title.

 Winslow Townson/AP

There was double delight for Kenya at the 2023 Boston Marathon as Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri won the men's and women's races respectively.

Chebet claimed his second consecutive Boston Marathon -- the first man to defend his title since Robert Cheruiyot did so in 2008 -- in an unofficial time of two hours, five minutes and 54 seconds, while Obiri took the honors in only her second official marathon.

