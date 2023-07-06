 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Doordash, Grubhub and Uber sue New York City over minimum wage law

  • Updated
  • 0
Doordash generic
AP

(CNN) — Food delivery platforms DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats are challenging in court New York City’s new minimum wage law for app food delivery workers.

All three companies sued the city, maintaining that the law would hurt delivery workers more than help them. DoorDash and Grubhub filed a suit jointly to the Supreme Court of the State of New York, while Uber — the parent company of Uber Eats — filed its lawsuit separately.

