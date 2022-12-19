Doomed exoplanet will be obliterated as it spirals into a star

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
The island of Oahu in Honolulu County

* Until noon HST.

* At 1135 AM HST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waipahu and
Mililani, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Honolulu, Waimanalo, Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks,
Hawaii Kai, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field and Kapolei.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1029 AM HST, radar indicated that heavy rainfall continues
with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over central and
north Oahu. Additional rainfall will move over the island
from the west over the next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Schofield Barracks, Mililani, Kunia,
Waikele, Waialua, Waipahu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Waikane,
Punaluu, Hauula, Aiea, Waiahole, Waianae, Nanakuli, Halawa,
Makakilo and Laie.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

A Flood Watch is also in effect for Honolulu County through early
Tuesday morning.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 145 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

HONOLULU              MAUI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND KAHULUI.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to
60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands,
and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to
move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take
action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 2 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

OAHU WINDWARD WATERS             OAHU LEEWARD WATERS
KAIWI CHANNEL                    MAUI COUNTY WINDWARD WATERS
MAUI COUNTY LEEWARD WATERS       MAALAEA BAY
PAILOLO CHANNEL                  ALENUIHAHA CHANNEL

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Doomed exoplanet will be obliterated as it spirals into a star

  • 0
Doomed exoplanet will be obliterated as it spirals into a star

This illustration depicts exoplanet Kepler-1658b (left), doomed to eventual obliteration by its aging host star.

 Center for Astrophysics/Harvard & Smithsonian

Astronomers have come across an exoplanet with a gloomy future, spiraling closer to its host star until eventually it will be obliterated.

The exoplanet, called Kepler-1658b, was identified in 2019, a decade after the Kepler Space Telescope discovered it as a planet candidate.

