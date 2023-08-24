 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Trump surrenders in Atlanta in fourth criminal case brought against ex-president this year

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Trump surrenders in Atlanta in fourth criminal case brought against ex-president this year

Jail records show Trump was placed under arrest on August 24 and booked as inmate No. P01135809.

 Fulton County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — Donald Trump surrendered Thursday at the Fulton County jail on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results, the fourth time this year the former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump spent a little more than 20 minutes at the Fulton County jail, where he was processed and released on bond. Jail records showed him at 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds, with blue eyes and blond or strawberry hair. His booking number was P01135809.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand, Devon Sayers, Hannah Rabinowitz, Zachary Cohen, Sara Murray, Katelyn Polantz, Katherine Sullivan and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred