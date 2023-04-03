 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1120 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain in a thunderstorm over the north shore and parts
of the Koolau range. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2
inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Wahiawa, Mililani, Wheeler Field, Punaluu, Hauula, Schofield
Barracks, Waikane, Laie, Kaaawa, Waiahole, Pearl City,
Waikele, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waipahu,
Ahuimanu, Kaneohe and Kaneohe Marine Base.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.

This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu in Honolulu County

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

  • Updated
  • 0

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon.

Trump surrendered and was placed under arrest Tuesday before he was arraigned in a historic and unprecedented court appearance, in which the former president heard the charges against him for the first time. While the arraignment was routine, the case is now poised to linger over Trump's 2024 candidacy as he fights the charges both in court and in public.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

