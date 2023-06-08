 Skip to main content
Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified documents probe

Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified documents probe

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, sources familiar with the matter tells CNN.

An historic moment tonight in American history, a former president, has been indicted on federal criminal charges.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Trump is facing a charge under the Espionage Act, his attorney Jim Trusty said on CNN Thursday, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements.

An error occurred