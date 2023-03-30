 Skip to main content
Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Trump is seen here in July of 2020 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

CNN's Paula Reid, Kristen Holmes, Brynn Gingras, Lauren del Valle, Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz, Alayna Treene and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

