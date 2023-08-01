 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

&&

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

  Updated
  • 0
Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election interference probe

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 4.

 Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux

Former President Donald Trump now facing yet another indictment for his part in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results -- and what led to the January 6th Riot.

(CNN) — Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges by a federal grand jury in a case that strikes at former president’s efforts to remain in the White House after losing the 2020 election and undermine the long-held American tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Trump is scheduled to appear at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

CNN’s Dan Berman and Megan Trimble contributed to this report.

