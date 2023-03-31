 Skip to main content
Donald Trump has been indicted following an investigation into a hush money payment scheme. Here's what we know

Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment from a Manhattan grand jury.

Former President Donald Trump's indictment by a New York grand jury has thrust the nation into uncharted political, legal and historical waters, and raised a slew of questions about how the criminal case will unfold.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

CNN's Kara Scannell, John Miller, Jeremy Herb, Kristen Holmes, Tierney Sneed, Z. Byron Wolf, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

