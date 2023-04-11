 Skip to main content
DOJ to ask court to pause ruling jeopardizing some Obamacare mandates for no-cost preventive care

DOJ to ask court to pause ruling jeopardizing some Obamacare mandates for no-cost preventive care

A young man takes a PrEP pill.

 Adobe Stock

The Justice Department said Tuesday it plans to seek a court order to put on hold a federal judge's ruling from last month that put in jeopardy some of the Affordable Care Act's mandates for insurers to provide no-cost coverage of preventive care treatments, including certain cancer and STD screenings.

"As we've said before, for over a decade, the Affordable Care Act has ensured that millions of Americans have access to critical preventative health care," a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement. "In order to protect Americans who have come to rely on the preventative health care measures at issue, the Department of Justice will request a stay in this case."

