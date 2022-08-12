 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DOJ tells court Trump's legal team agrees to the release of Mar-a-Lago search warrant

  • Updated
  • 0
DOJ tells court Trump's legal team agrees to the release of Mar-a-Lago search warrant

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. Trump is pictured leaving Trump Tower in New York on August 10.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

Donald Trump has agreed the historic search warrant that authorized the seizure of federal records from the former president's home at Mar-a-Lago should be released, the Justice Department told a federal court Friday.

The Justice Department had told the court it believes that unsealing the confidential investigative documents is in the public interest. The DOJ said it supports releasing four documents: The search warrant itself, two attachments that describe at least to some extent what was being searched and why, and a receipt handed to Trump's legal team documenting what was seized from the property.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK