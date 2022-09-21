 Skip to main content
DOJ can resume criminal probe of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, appeals court says

DOJ can resume criminal probe of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, appeals court says

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to continue looking at documents marked as classified that were seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and resort.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

The emergency intervention upends a trial judge's order over those documents that blocked federal investigators' work on the documents, and is a strong rebuke of the Trump team's attempt to suggest without evidence that materials were somehow declassified.

