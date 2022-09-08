 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DOJ appeals decision to order special master to review evidence seized in Mar-a-Lago search and says it's halted intelligence review

  • 0
DOJ appeals decision to order special master to review evidence seized in Mar-a-Lago search and says it's halted intelligence review

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

 Department of Justice/AP

The Justice Department is appealing a court-ordered special master review of the materials seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, it said Thursday.

The Justice Department is also asking US District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointee who ordered the special master, to partially pause part of her order, originally delivered on Labor Day, with the prosecutors saying the government has halted the intelligence community's review of classified documents.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK