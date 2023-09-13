 Skip to main content
Does Gen Z struggle more with mental health than millennials? New polling shows signs of a shift

  Updated
Therapist

A therapist talks to a teenager.

 Diane Ako

(CNN) — A smaller share of Gen Z is thriving compared to millennials at the same age, and members of Gen Z are far less likely to describe their mental health as “excellent,” according to a new study.

“Less than half (47%) of Gen Z Americans are thriving in their lives — among the lowest across all generations in the U.S. today and a much lower rate than millennials at the same age,” a report from Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation said.

