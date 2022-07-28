 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.

* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Do you have a winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions? Here are the six numbers

Nancy Linares, left, and Prince Joseph Israel, fill out Mega Millions play slips at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, California, on July 26. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to $1.1 billion, the second-largest in the 20-year history of the game.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

[Breaking news update, published at 11:03 p.m. ET]

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing worth $1.28 billion were 13-36-45-57-67 with a Mega Ball of 14.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

