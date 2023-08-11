 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Do not use certain pregnancy, ovulation, UTI tests, FDA warns

  • 0
Do not use certain pregnancy, ovulation, UTI tests, FDA warns

An undated image of a pregnancy test is seen here.

 Morten Falch Sortland/Moment RF/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Consumers shouldn’t use certain tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc., the US Food and Drug Administration warned Friday, including those that test for pregnancy, ovulation and urinary tract infections.

“UMI has notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests,” the agency said. “The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective.”

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred