...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' movie comes alive in teaser trailer featuring Jamie Lee Curtis

A classic Disney theme park attraction is coming alive in the new teaser trailer for this summer's "Haunted Mansion" movie, and it appears to have some spooky thrills in store.

"This house has a way of playing tricks on you," the film's star Rosario Dawson says in the clip shared by the studio on Thursday.

