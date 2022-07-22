 Skip to main content
Disney changes name of 'Fairy Godmothers in Training' in US theme parks to gender-neutral term to be more inclusive, company says

Disney changes name of 'Fairy Godmothers in Training' in US theme parks to gender-neutral term to be more inclusive, company says

A child is outfitted by an employee at Disney's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

 Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Disney's "Fairy Godmothers in Training" who dress up children as princesses and knights in boutiques at its US theme parks are now called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices" as part of its efforts to be more inclusive, a Disney spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.

The new title applies to cast members working at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations, where they transform children into iconic Disney characters with makeup, hairstyles and costumes.

