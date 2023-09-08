 Skip to main content
Disney agrees to $9.5 million settlement over Magic Key annual pass dispute

People are seen here entering Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in April. The September 7 settlement will likely translate to a $67.41 check for each of the affected pass-holders, according to the filing.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Walt Disney Company agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the entertainment giant of “deceptive business practices” in regard to its Disneyland annual pass program, according to a court filing Thursday.

The federal lawsuit filed in California alleged that some of Disneyland’s “Magic Key” annual pass-holders were unable to make park reservations on certain days in 2021, despite being promised “no blockout dates” for entry at the Anaheim, California parks.

