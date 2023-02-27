 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

'Dilbert' distributor drops creator Scott Adams over his racist remarks

Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that syndicates "Dilbert," drops Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, over his racist remarks. Adams is pictured here in his studio in in Dublin, California in 2006.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that syndicates "Dilbert," said it is cutting ties with the comic strip's creator, Scott Adams, after his racist remarks about Black Americans led hundreds of newspapers across the country to drop the satirical cartoon.

In a joint statement, Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said that the syndication company was "severing our relationship" with Adams and condemned his remarks, saying "we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate."

