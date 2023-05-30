 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DeSantis kicks off 2024 campaign in Iowa

  • 0
DeSantis kicks off 2024 campaign in Iowa

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes his first trip to the early voting state of Iowa for a book tour stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa in March.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/File

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his White House bid in earnest on Tuesday evening in Iowa – a state that will provide an early glimpse into whether Republican primary voters are ready to move on from former President Donald Trump.

After technical difficulties overshadowed the pronouncement of his presidential aspirations on Twitter last week, DeSantis’ first official stop as a candidate is expected to carry the more familiar hallmarks of a campaign launch. He will speak at an evangelical church just outside Des Moines before embarking on a traditional three-day swing through key early nominating states.

CNN’s Kit Maher, Jessica Dean and Jeff Simon contributed to this story.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred