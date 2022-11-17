 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi's successor

  • 0
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi's successor

House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

 Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress.

After Pelosi announced Thursday that she'd relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn't say who she'd support to replace her in the November 30 vote.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred