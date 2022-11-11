 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada

Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, seen here on October 5, will win a full six-year term, CNN projects, defeating Republican Blake Masters.

 Mark Kelly via Reuters

With Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's victory on Friday night, Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to neighboring Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction.

The win by Kelly, who was elected in 2020 to fill the term of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, capped a string of victories for Democrats on Friday night as ballots continued to be painstakingly tallied in the West. Kelly's defeat of venture capitalist Blake Masters, who had echoed former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election, marked yet another rejection by voters of a Trump-backed candidate who Democrats portrayed as an extremist.

An error occurred