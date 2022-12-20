 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt, diminishing rapidly overnight. Seas
12 to 20 feet overnight, gradually diminishing Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee votes to release materials on Trump's taxes to the public

  • Updated
  • 0
The House Ways and Means Committee will meet on December 20 to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns and weigh whether to release the information to the public.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make public former President Donald Trump's tax returns once they are redacted for personal information.

The panel approved a motion on a party-line vote to release the materials to the House, clearing the way for Trump's tax returns to be released publicly. It is unclear when the public will see these materials. The vote was approved with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting no.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

