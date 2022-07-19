Democratic lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Speier and more arrested in abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
1 of 2
Rep. Ilhan Omar is escorted away from a sit-it outside of the Supreme Court with members of Congress to protest the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on July 19.
More than a dozen Democratic members of Congress were among those arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon as part of an abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court.
Wearing specially made green bandanas with "Won't Back Down," they marched from the Capitol to the Court, which has been fenced off for weeks, since shortly after the leak of the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Within two minutes of their arriving, police began ordering them to "cease and desist." Instead, they sat on the street, and were one by one led off by officers as they chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided."
The US Capitol Police tweeted: "Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests."
Capitol Police later said they had arrested 34 people total, including 16 members of Congress.
Among those arrested:
Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts