DEA warns of brightly colored fentanyl 'used to target young Americans'

The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about "brightly-colored fentanyl used to target young Americans."

The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning Tuesday about "brightly-colored fentanyl used to target young Americans."

The agency said it and its partners in law enforcement seized colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states this month.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

