DEA issues alert about widespread threat of xylazine

A fentanyl drug testing kit warns about the dangers of xylazine, which is not yet detectable in street testing.

 Kris Craig/The Providence Journa/USA Today Network/FILE

The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued an alert Monday about the widespread threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer also commonly known as "tranq" or "tranq dope."

"Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in the alert. "DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 states. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine."

CNN's Nadia Kounang contributed to this report.

