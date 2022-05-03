 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.

Dave Chappelle releases first statement about 'unsettling' attack

  • 0
Dave Chappelle releases first statement about 'unsettling' attack

Audience video appears to show comedian Dave Chappelle, seen here on February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio, attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

 Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A representative for Dave Chappelle has released a statement regarding an audience member who attacked him Tuesday night while the comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show," Carla Sims, Chappelle's representative, said in a statement to CNN. "Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."

The man who tackled Chappelle, identified as Isaiah Lee, had a knife and is in custody, Los Angeles police told CNN.

Video shows Chappelle being attacked onstage.

LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli told CNN that Chappelle "had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and tackle(d) this celebrity to the ground."

Lee, 23, was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Lomeli said. The victim "was not injured as a result of the crime," she said.

The weapon was a "knife blade," Lomeli said.

LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told CNN the suspect had a knife that was a replica handgun.

Police later released photos of the weapon, which was collected and booked as evidence, according to a release from LAPD.

Sims said Chappelle is "fully cooperating" with the police investigation of the incident.

The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

It also wasn't clear whether Chappelle filed an official police report.

Chappelle was performing at "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival."

"We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence," a Netflix spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

Jed Simon, an audience member who was at the show told CNN that Chappelle was finishing up his set and was about to introduce a musical act when a man climbed up to the stage and tackled the comedian.

Simon said he was sitting in the third row and was enjoying the show with his friends when he witnessed the incident.

"Some guy in front of us just climbed up on the stage. I was like 'what the f*** is happening? He came right from the audience." Simon told CNN. "Next thing I know he lunges at Dave and tackles him to the ground pretty aggressively. I was like what is going on?"

CNN correspondent Rachel Crane was also in the audience and described the bedlam after the attack.

According to Crane, the suspect was wearing a backpack. He was dragged stage right, where he was being subdued, when Chappelle said, "Don't do this on stage, take him off."

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Hollywood Bowl for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jay McMichael and Brian Lowry contributed to this report

