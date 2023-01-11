 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

Damar Hamlin discharged after spending more than a week hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin discharged after spending more than a week hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital. Hamlin is pictured here during a NFL football game on August 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.

 Joshua Bessex/AP

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo medical center, his club said Wednesday, after more than a week of hospitalizations due to a cardiac arrest he suffered during a "Monday Night Football" game this month.

The 24-year-old Bills safety had been showing signs of accelerated improvement in the days leading up to his release from Buffalo General Medical Center in New York, hospital officials had said.

CNN's David Close and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

