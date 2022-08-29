 Skip to main content
Damage caused by Pakistan floods totals more than $10 billion, minister says

Deadly floods that threaten to engulf up to a third of Pakistan by the end of the monsoon season have caused more than $10 billion in damages, according to officials, as the international community responds to the crisis-hit country's pleas for help.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal revealed the estimated cost Monday, telling CNN: "The world needs to come to Pakistan's assistance to deal with the effects of climate change."

Additional reporting by Reuters.

