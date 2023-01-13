 Skip to main content
Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard on zoo grounds

Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard on zoo grounds

The Dallas Zoo says the Dallas Police Department is on site and assisting with the search for the big cat.

A clouded leopard whose disappearance prompted the closure of the Dallas Zoo was found Friday night, zoo officials said.

"We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m.," a zoo spokesperson said in a written statement. "She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m."

CNN's Andi Babineau and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

