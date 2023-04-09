Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking child to 'suck' his tongue sparks outcry

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama touches foreheads with a young boy, who has been blurred by CNN to protect his identity, before addressing a group of students at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, on February 28.
The Dalai Lama has apologized after a video emerged showing the spiritual leader kissing a child on the lips and then asking him to "suck my tongue" at an event in northern India.
In a statement Monday, the office for the Dalai Lama said he "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," adding he "regrets" the incident.
"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," the statement said.
His apology comes after a video of the exchange, which took place during an event in the hillside city of Dharamshala in February, went viral on social media with many users criticizing the Dalai Lama's actions.
In the video, the young boy can be seen approaching the Nobel Peace Prize winner before asking, "Can I hug you?"
The 87-year-old spiritual leader then invites the boy on stage and points to his cheek and says, "first here," prompting the boy to give him a hug and a kiss.
The Dalai Lama then points to his lips, and says: "then I think finally here also." He then pulls the boy's chin and kisses him on the mouth.
"And suck my tongue," he says after a few seconds, poking his tongue out.
The identity of the boy is not known. He was at an event with the M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Indian real estate company M3M Group, based in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama lives in permanent exile. CNN has reached out to the M3M Foundation for comment.
In response to the incident, prominent Delhi-based child rights group, Haq: Center for Child Rights, told CNN in a statement it condemns "all form of child abuse."
It added: "Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue, but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable."
The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is the best-known living Buddhist figure in the world.
The principal spiritual leader of the "Yellow Hat" school of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama is revered by millions as the reincarnation of his 13 predecessors.
The spiritual leader has been based in India since 1959, following an unsuccessful Tibetan uprising against Chinese occupation forces. He later established a government-in-exile in the northern Indian city of Dharamshala, leading thousands of Tibetans who followed him there.