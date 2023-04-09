 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking child to 'suck' his tongue sparks outcry

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama touches foreheads with a young boy, who has been blurred by CNN to protect his identity, before addressing a group of students at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, on February 28.

 Ashwini Bhatia/AP

The Dalai Lama has apologized after a video emerged showing the spiritual leader kissing a child on the lips and then asking him to "suck my tongue" at an event in northern India.

In a statement Monday, the office for the Dalai Lama said he "wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," adding he "regrets" the incident.

