 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cyclone Freddy kills at least 99 in Malawi

  • 0

At least 99 people were confirmed dead on Monday after Cyclone Freddy slammed into southern Malawi, the country's Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, told CNN.

Most of the deaths happened in Blantyre, Malawi's commercial capital, according to Kalemba.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred