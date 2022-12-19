CVS, Walgreens limit purchases of children's pain-relief medicine

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50 mph,
especially over and downwind of terrain.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu Hawaii.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Increased demand has led CVS and Walgreens to limit purchases of children's pain-relief medicine, the companies confirmed to CNN on Monday.
CVS is restricting both in-person and online purchases to two children's pain relief products. Walgreens has limited online purchases to six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction, but it does not have an in-store purchase limit.
"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever reducing products are seeing constraint across the country," Walgreens said in a statement. The limits were put into place "in an effort to help support availability and avoid excess purchases."
CVS also cited increased demand for these items and collaboration with suppliers to ensure continued access.
The limits were placed to "ensure equitable access" for all customers, according to a statement from CVS.
The moves by CVS and Walgreens come amid a brutal respiratory virus season that continues to strain pediatric hospitals. Young children are particularly vulnerable to RSV, which has hospitalized more than 4 out of every 1,000 children younger than 5 this season, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Weekly RSV hospitalizations have dropped dramatically over the past month -- but even with the improvements, hospitalizations are still higher than normal. Flu activity remains high, and Covid-19 is trending up across the country.