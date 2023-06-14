 Skip to main content
Curiosity rover captures colorful postcard of Mars

Curiosity rover captures colorful postcard of Mars

This composite panoramic image, shot by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on April 8, 2023, shows the "Marker Band Valley" colorized and at different times of day.

(CNN) — The Curiosity rover has captured a stunning new mosaic that reveals the dramatic, colorful hues of morning and afternoon light on the surface of Mars.

The robotic explorer used its black-and-white navigation cameras to take panoramas of the Marker Band Valley on April 8 before leaving the site. One panorama was taken at 9:20 a.m., while the other was taken at 3:40 p.m., both local Mars time.

