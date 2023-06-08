 Skip to main content
Cuba gives China permission to build spying facility on island, US intel says

Cuba gives China permission to build spying facility on island, US intel says

Cuba has agreed to allow China to build a spying facility on the island that could allow the Chinese to eavesdrop on electronic communications across the southeastern US, a source familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

(CNN) — Cuba has agreed to allow China to build a spying facility on the island that could allow the Chinese to eavesdrop on electronic communications across the southeastern US, a source familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

The US learned about the plan in the last several weeks, the source said, and it is unclear whether China has already begun building the surveillance facility.

