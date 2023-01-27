 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi

  • Updated
  • 0
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi

Video of the attack on Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home was released after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

One of the videos shows body-cam footage from officers who arrived at Pelosi's home on October 28, 2022, when he was attacked. The footage shows the chaos of the moment in which alleged assailant David DePape attacked the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

CNN's Kevin Flower, Jessica Dean and Taylor Romine contributed to his report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred