Congress gears up to pass short-term funding extension as partisan battle lines harden over broader deal

Congress is on track to pass a week-long extension to avert a shutdown on Friday.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Lawmakers still have no agreement on new funding levels for a massive full-year spending bill, casting doubt over whether the issue will be resolved by the end of the year and calling into question whether lawmakers may be forced to fund government at the same level as last year or punt talks to January, when Republicans take control of the House and the future of the bill could be even more perilous.

On Tuesday, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy told House Republicans during a closed-door meeting he's a "hell no" on a full-year government spending package, according to sources in the room. McCarthy made the statement even as there still isn't official agreement on new funding levels for an end-of-year bill, a sign of how difficult it will be if negotiators fail to secure an agreement imminently and have to confront the issue in the new Congress after Republicans take over the House, especially if McCarthy's detractors are still holding out votes for him to be speaker. The comments from McCarthy may even add more urgency to the effort to reach a deal before the new Congress convenes.

CNN's Ted Barrett, Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer, Ali Zaslav and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

