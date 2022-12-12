 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt except north winds 15 to 25
kt in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Congress faces looming government shutdown deadline at end of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Lawmakers face a Friday at midnight deadline when government funding is set to expire.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Lawmakers face a Friday midnight deadline when government funding is set to expire -- and the House and Senate are expected to pass a short-term extension to avert a shutdown, which would give negotiators more time to try to secure a broader full-year funding deal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that senators should be prepared to take "quick action" on a one-week extension to give lawmakers more time to negotiate.

CNN's Ali Zaslav, Betsy Klein, Kristin Wilson and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

