Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery

  Updated
Collin Morikawa will donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes on the PGA Tour this month to support those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, the American golfer announced on August 10.

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa will donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes on the PGA Tour this month to support those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, the American golfer announced Thursday.

The two-time major champion will set aside the sum for each birdie holed across three FedEx Cup Playoff events, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which teed off in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday.

