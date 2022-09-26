 Skip to main content
Coins and banknotes featuring King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate

Coins and banknotes featuring King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate

Coins and banknotes featuring King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate, according to the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins.

 Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Coins and banknotes featuring King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate, according to the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins.

"The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices. This means the coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the UK for many years to come," Anne Jessopp, the Royal Mint Chief Executive Officer, said Tuesday in a press release.

