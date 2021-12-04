CNN fires Chris Cuomo

Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The threat of heavy rainfall will remain over the eastern end
of the state today, then becoming a statewide threat Sunday
through Tuesday as low pressure forms west of the state.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...

.A large north-northwest swell will quickly ramp up today, then
shift more out of the north. As the swell becomes more northerly
tonight and Sunday, high surf will also affect north facing shores
of the Big Island.

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights building to 25 to 35 feet today.

* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Winds becoming southwest 15 to 30 kt, with higher gusts,
by late tonight. Strongest winds Kauai and Oahu waters. Seas 10
to 18 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

  • 0
Gun Control Town Hall
David Scott Holloway

(CNN) -- CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately."

The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.

CNN said in a statement: "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light," CNN's statement added. "Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

In a statement of his own Saturday, Chris Cuomo said, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

While the contours of Chris Cuomo's involvement with the governor's office were reported several months ago, the specifics were detailed in a massive document dump on Monday. The documents -- released by New York Attorney General Letitia James after an investigation into the governor -- showed that Chris Cuomo, while working as one of CNN's top anchors, was also effectively working as an unpaid aide to the governor.

The cozy and improper nature of the relationship was conveyed through text messages obtained by James' office. The texts between the anchor and several aides and allies of the governor revealed that Chris Cuomo sought to use his connections in the press to help prepare Andrew Cuomo's team as accusers started to make their stories public.

On the day his brother resigned, back in August, Chris Cuomo told viewers that "this situation is unlike anything I could have imagined."

He pointed out that he never reported on the sexual harassment scandal or tried to interfere in CNN's coverage. And he acknowledged that he "tried to be there for my brother" when the scandal erupted.

"I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother. I wasn't in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take," he said.

CNN management showed support for Cuomo, and "Cuomo Prime Time," often the network's highest-rated show, stayed on the air throughout the controversy.

But as "Reliable Sources" reported at the time, some CNN staffers were angry at Cuomo and his violations of journalistic norms.

The dissent only intensified after James' office released the text messages, sworn testimony and other raw materials from her investigation into the ex-governor.

When the documents were released on Monday, CNN management said the "thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits" would be reviewed "over the next several days."

Then on Tuesday evening, CNN indicated that the contents were serious enough to merit a suspension.

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," the network said in a statement. "But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However," the network said, "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Cuomo initially declined to comment. He said on his radio show on Wednesday that the suspension was "embarrassing" but understandable. He also said he never wanted to "compromise any of my colleagues" and said he would respect the process.

According to Saturday's announcement, the process included an outside law firm, a fact that was not previously known.

With information in the texts and documents pointing to a serious breach of CNN standards, Cuomo was notified of his termination on Saturday.

The CNN statement on Saturday also referred to "additional information [that] has come to light" during the review of the document dump. A CNN spokesperson declined to share any further detail about the information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.