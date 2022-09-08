 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

  • 0
CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw, pictured here at CNN's Washington bureau in February of 2001, died on September 7 of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19. Shaw was 82.

 Alex Brandon/AP

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday at a Washington, DC, hospital of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, Shaw's family announced Thursday. Shaw was 82.

Shaw was CNN's first chief anchor and was with the network when it launched on June 1, 1980. He retired from CNN after more than 20 years on February 28, 2001.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK