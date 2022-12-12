 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Clumsy cub and smiling fish among Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winning images

An image of a 3-month-old lion cub falling out of a tree has been named the overall winner of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The moment was captured by Jennifer Hadley in the Serengeti, Tanzania, late one afternoon, and the image fought off competition from 5,000 other entries.

An error occurred