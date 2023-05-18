 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Clues suggest children survived Colombian jungle plane crash as officials race to find them

(CNN) — A Colombian government official said she was “very confident” four children have been found alive more than two weeks after their plane crashed in the Amazon jungle – but was awaiting further proof.

The director of Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), Astrid Caceres, said her team received second-hand confirmation that search teams rescued and identified the children, who have been missing since the crash of a small airplane in southern Colombia on May 1.

CNN’s Claudia Rebaza and Lynn Franco contributed reporting.

