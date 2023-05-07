 Skip to main content
Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll civil rape trial against Donald Trump

Donald Trump's video deposition that was played before the jury at his civil battery and defamation trial has been made public.

 Kaplan Hecker & Fink

The attorney for E. Jean Carroll told a federal jury in New York on Monday that no one is above the law, as closing arguments began in the civil battery and defamation trial against Donald Trump.

"In this country even the most powerful person can be held accountable in court," said attorney Roberta Kaplan. "No one, not even a former president is above the law."

