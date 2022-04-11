Climbing Mount Everest: Teen aims to be youngest American woman to ascend mountain By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team Apr 11, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lucy Westlake is getting ready to climb Mount Everest. WLS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click here for updates on this story NAPERVILLE, Illinois (WLS) -- A Naperville teenager is getting ready to climb Mount Everest.Lucy Westlake is 18-years-old. She's aiming to be the youngest American woman to make the climb.Westlake started her climbing adventures when she was just 7-years-old."My family is very adventurous," said Westlake. "Me and my dad started to highpoint when I was 7, and, ever since then, we've been climbing together."Westlake has climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and Denali, along with many other high spots.She's spent several weeks in Kenya training for her Everest climb. She also worked to bring clean water to the people of Kenya. She brings a flag promoting safe water with her on her travels."Whenever I have the chance, I like to be able to up on a mountain, hold a flag up and help in any way I can," said Westlake.Westlake leaves for Nepal soon. She expects her climb will take 45-60 days.Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies Mar 9, 2022 Local Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, mayor says Mar 3, 2022 National Robert Durst, convicted murderer and subject of HBO's 'The Jinx,' has died Updated Jan 10, 2022 National MLB is postponing Opening Day after owners and players cannot agree on labor deal Mar 1, 2022 Crime & Courts Jussie Smollett sentenced for lying to police in hate crime hoax Mar 10, 2022 National Tonga faces 'unprecedented disaster' as New Zealand warns of further eruptions and tsunami risk Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you