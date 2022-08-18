 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million after NFL and NFLPA reach settlement

  • 0
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million after NFL and NFLPA reach settlement

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, seen here on August 9, for 11 regular season games without pay and fine him $5 million.

 Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 regular season games without pay and fine him $5 million after he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.

Watson will undergo "a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program," according to the agreement.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK