Classified documents from Biden's time as VP discovered in private office

Several classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered last fall in a private office, a source with knowledge of the matter tells CNN. Biden is pictured here speaking at the White House on January 5.

Several classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered last fall in a private office, Biden's attorneys acknowledged Monday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked the US attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN, and congressional Republicans are also taking notice.

CNN's Sara Murray, Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

