Clarence Thomas was 'key' to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails

Clarence Thomas was 'key' to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails

Justice Clarence Thomas, pictured here on October 26, 2020 in Washington, D.C., was 'key' to delaying certification of the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump's lawyers said in emails.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to Trump's plan to delay Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory through litigation after the 2020 election, according to emails recently turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6.

"We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue" a temporary order putting Georgia's results in doubt, Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in a December 31, 2020, email, adding that a favorable order from Thomas was their "only chance" to hold up Congress from counting electoral votes for Biden from Georgia.

